Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twist: Abhira takes Daksh’s belongings with her; can a miracle bring Armaan-Abhira together again?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) being forced to return her Daksh to Ruhi (Garvita Sadhwani) after Armaan (Rohit Purohit) spotted her and saved her from getting into a bigger problem. We have written about Abhira breaking all ties with Armaan and this coming as a shocker of a moment to fans. We also wrote about Abhira losing her zeal to live, thus preferring to be alone, and refusing to have even water and food.

We also wrote about Ruhi taking over the proceedings at the Poddar house. She not only decided to change the name of her kid according to her preference but also threw away all the belongings that would remind her of Abhira.

The upcoming episode will see Abhira going through a huge emotional trauma, having to stay away from her kid. Abhira will go to the Poddar house and will want to take with her the discarded belongings of her kid. She will be pained with Daksh’s absence in her life. On the other hand, Armaan will do everything that he can, to be with Abhira during this moment.

Will any miracle unite Armaan and Abhira now?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. We had Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Later, the show introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla. However, both Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honkar were replaced owing to issues of tantrums and taking their places in the show, are Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani.