Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twist: Abhira tries to unite Armaan and Vidya; Armaan gets angry at her

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Armaan (Rohit Purohit) and Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) trying their best to settle in their new life, which has hurdles spread out for them. As we know, both Armaan and Abhira struggled to get a job. Abhira started teaching kids while Armaan joined a garage for a job. We saw Abhira sustain an injury on her leg, which she kept Armaan unaware of. Abhira’s injury got worse with every passing day. Armaan noticed it during the wedding in the mohalla, and they had a big showdown.

The upcoming episode will also have Abhira at the centre of another problem as Vidya will try to connect with Abhira and will request her to change Armaan’s mindset towards her. Abhira will try to tell Armaan to forget whatever happened, accept the mistakes of Vidya and move on by forgiving her. Armaan will also get to know that Abhira is in touch with Vidya. This will yet again create problems between Armaan and Abhira.

What will happen next?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. We had Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Later, the show introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla. However, both Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honkar were replaced owing to issues of tantrums and taking their places in the show, are Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani.