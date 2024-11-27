Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twist: Abhira’s daring act saves Daksh; Rohit regrets his decision

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) being determined to manage her career as well as her responsibilities as a mother. Armaan (Rohit Purohit) initially supported her in her determined effort. But when Armaan felt the pressure coming from Rohit, who was the father of his child, Armaan was speechless. Dadisa and others in the family made him force Abhira to accept the termination letter. Abhira was surprised at Armaan’s change in behaviour.

We also wrote about Abhira winning a case, which put her in a problem. Daksh was kidnapped after which Abhira was frantically looking for him.

The upcoming episode will see Abhira fighting against all odds and following her motherly instinct to search for her baby. The viewers will see an engrossing bike sequence where Abhira will be driving, looking for her baby. Ultimately, Abhira’s faith and perseverance to get her son back will prevail and she will save her son.

Meanwhile, Rohit (Rommit Raaj) will get anxious for the safety of his son. He will be worried and will indirectly talk to Ruhi. Ruhi will further brainwash him against Abhira. Rohit will ultimately, regret his decision to give away his kid to Armaan and Abhira. Now, Rohit will have the big concern about his son being safe with Abhira.

What will happen now?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. We had Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Later, the show introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla. However, both Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honkar were replaced owing to issues of tantrums and taking their places in the show, are Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani.