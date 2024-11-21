Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twist: Armaan-Abhira’s dilemma in naming their kid; Ruhi offers to name the kid

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen the stunning entry of Abhir (Mohit Parmar) into the lives of the Goenkas. His first meetup incident was on the road when his jeep was almost close to colliding with Armaan’s (Rohit Purohit) car which had Manish’s family too. Abhir’s first interaction with Manish Goenka was intriguing as he questioned Manish’s attitude towards ruining people’s lives and not bothering whether they existed or not. We saw Abhir throwing a stone at the Goenka Villa at the wee hours of the night, to disturb the peace of the Goenka family.

The upcoming episode will see huge twists and turns with the entry of Abhir in the lives of Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) and the Goenkas. In addition to this, the tension between Ruhi (Garvita Sadhwani) and Abhira will intensify during the Naamkaran function for the kid. Armaan and Abhira will have a cute fight over the name that they intend to keep for their child. However, the limelight will shift to Ruhi when she will come ahead to name the kid. She will name Abhira’s kid ‘Ashubh’ which will shock one and all.

Abhira will get into an aggressive mood and it will be Abhira V/s Ruhi as sparks will fly high.

What will happen now?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. We had Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Later, the show introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla. However, both Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honkar were replaced owing to issues of tantrums and taking their places in the show, are Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani.