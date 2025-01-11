Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twist: Armaan acknowledges Abhira’s hidden gestures; Will Armaan go against Abhira for his mother?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Vidya’s arrest breaking the bone of Armaan (Rohit Purohit) and Abhira’s (Samridhii Shukla) marital relationship. Armaan divorced Abhira, and Abhira could not take it. While Armaan ran from pillar to post to save his mother from being in the jail for long, Abhira too tried to seek help to save her mother-in-law. We wrote about Abhira being the silent and hidden support for Armaan whenever he felt the pain.

The upcoming episode will see Vidya being released and this bringing an emotional relief from the Poddar family. Armaan will be relieved with Vidya coming out. However, Vidya will have a changed attitude and will want Armaan to teach the same lesson to Abhira. Meanwhile, it will so happen that Armaan will also feel the presence of Abhira in setting things right. He will know tht Abhira had her hidden motive in helping him out. At this juncture, it will be seen whether Armaan will have a soft corner for Abhira or will proceed to avenge his mother’s insult.

What will happen next?

