Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twist: Armaan agrees to marry Gitanjali; Abhira gets heartbroken

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Armaan (Rohit Purohit) going through a heartbreak wherein his daughter Mira forced him to accept Gitanjali as his wife and her mother. As we know, Maira and Gitanjali were deeply injured after the road accident, after which Maira got adamant about Gitanjali becoming her mother. Armaan, who longed to be loved by Abhira even today, was in a dilemma. We wrote about him calling Abhira and not speaking. Emotions ran high on both sides, as it clearly reflected the love they had for each other.

The upcoming episode, will however, see Armaan giving priority to Maira’s happiness and eventually, agreeing to marry Gitanjali. The three of them will pose as a happy family.

Abhira will, in due course of time, travel to Mount Abu after getting the phone call from Armaan. She will be desperate to meet him. However, she will be shocked to see the sight of Armaan talking about his upcoming marriage with Gitanjali. She will assume that Maira is the daughter of Gitanjali and that Armaan has forgotten her and Pookie and moved ahead in life.

Abhira will return home and will break down before Dadisa and Vidya, revealing what she has seen. Dadisa will be shocked to know that Abhira got the truth wrong, and has assumed that Maira is Gitanjali’s daughter.

Will Abhira ever know the truth?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. We had Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Later, the show introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla. However, both Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honkar were replaced owing to issues of tantrums and taking their places in the show, are Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani.