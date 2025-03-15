Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twist: Armaan and Abhira bake cakes for BSP’s birthday; weep their hearts out

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Armaan (Rohit Purohit) and Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) seeking control of their lives after securing themselves with a new life in a new ambience. As we know, Armaan worked in a garage while Abhira took tuition for the kids. Together, they managed Shivani and her wellbeing. As we have seen, Armaan and Abhira had each other’s support all through the crisis. Abhira wanted Armaan to talk to Vidya, and this brought about a rift between them.

We also wrote about Armaan and Abhira mourning the loss of their kid during Mangalya Teej when Shivani prayed for the wellbeing of her kids. The show will soon take a few months’ leap post which Armaan and Abhira will try to seek help from IVF treatment to become parents. However, they will also be instructed to think about surrogacy.

Also, it will be the first birthday of BSP, aka Daksh, the son of Rohit and Ruhi. While the Poddar family will plan to celebrate the birthday in a big way, Abhira and Armaan will be seen baking cakes at their house for BSP’s birthday. They will send out secret gifts for BSP, without revealing their identity. It will be an emotional moment for Abhira when she will cut the cake along with Armaan, wishing her BSP a happy birthday at her home.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. We had Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Later, the show introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla. However, both Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honkar were replaced owing to issues of tantrums and taking their places in the show, are Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani.