Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twist: Armaan and Abhira build an emotional bond; Abhira starts tuition classes

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Armaan (Rohit Purohit) and Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) walking out of the Poddar house along with Shivani. We wrote about Armaan being shattered by knowing about Dadisa and Vidya’s dark past in keeping him and his father away from Shivani. We wrote about Abhira and Armaan living in a new ambience, a mohalla wherein the lifestyle of living was totally new for Armaan.

The upcoming episode will focus on the adjustments that Armaan will have to make in living this life with Abhira. Armaan will show his sacrificial nature by accepting what is present in his life and trying to find a way to live life in the new ambience. Abhira will realize the need for money and will start to take tuition classes to help themselves. Armaan and Abhira will be penniless and will make a lot of emotional sacrifices in order to make a new beginning. However, in all the sacrifices they will make for each other, their bond of love will only strengthen.

What will happen next?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. We had Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Later, the show introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla. However, both Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honkar were replaced owing to issues of tantrums and taking their places in the show, are Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani.