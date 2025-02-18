Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twist: Armaan and Abhira declare their love before the Poddar family; Dadisa and Vidya remain shocked

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) uniting the mother and the son in an emotional union. As we wrote, Abhira was instrumental in making Armaan (Rohit Purohit) realize that his mother was alive. The meetup of Shivani and Armaan was emotional indeed, with years of longing and pain coming to the fore. This brought about the much-awaited reconciliation for Armaan and Abhira, where they reaffirmed their love for each other and united. Armaan filled Abhira’s hairline with sindoor, which was emotional.

The upcoming episode will see Armaan and Abhira take Shivani (Vibhuti Thakur) to the Poddar house where a huge explosion will await. Both Vidya and Dadisa will be stunned by Armaan’s gesture and will wonder whether he has gone on the side of his mother. While emotions will be high between Vidya and Shivani, Armaan and Abhira will also announce that they are together again. They will tell their family that they will want to give their marriage another chance. This will shake both Vidya and Dadisa.

What will happen now?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. We had Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Later, the show introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla. However, both Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honkar were replaced owing to issues of tantrums and taking their places in the show, are Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani.