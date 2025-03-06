Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twist: Armaan and Abhira reunite with Poddar family for Holi; happiness back in their lives?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Armaan (Rohit Purohit) and Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) struggling to come to terms with the change of lifestyle. While Abhira sees it positively, it is tough for Armaan to sail through this new phase. However, he does not complain and is trying his best to handle life in a new way altogether. We wrote about Abhira having a leg injury, and ignoring the pain and not telling about it to Armaan. Armaan got to know of her hidden pain during the South Indian wedding that happened in their colony.

The upcoming episode will see a few members of the Poddar family unite again for Holi. Armaan and Abhira will have a surprise when Rohit, Ruhi, Madhav and others join them for Holi celebration. After a long time, the brothers will be together and so will be the sisters. They will be seen having their dose of Thandai, with the boys and girls in the family having a fun time. It will be interesting to see whether Armaan and Abhira will get happiness back in their lives.

What will come next?

