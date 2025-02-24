Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twist: Armaan and Abhira start their lives afresh in a new ambience; Will Armaan be able to adjust?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Armaan (Rohit Purohit) being shaken after knowing the real colours of Vidya and Dadisa who were instrumental in separating him from his mother Shivani. Armaan renounced the Poddar surname and threatened to walk out of the house and their lives. Madhav also followed Armaan’s act and he was also about to leave. This prompted Vidya to threaten to kill herself.

The upcoming episode will see Armaan and Abhira move to a new ambience, a low-class setting wherein they will decide to start their life afresh. Armaan will be broken from within and he will also struggle to cope with the new lifestyle that he has been forced to live in. With no income, both Armaan and Abhira will contemplate looking for work. However, it will be Abhira who will be taking care of Armaan who will have terrible adjustment issues.

How will Armaan and Abhira meet their expenses?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. We had Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Later, the show introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla. However, both Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honkar were replaced owing to issues of tantrums and taking their places in the show, are Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani.