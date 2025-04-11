Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twist: Armaan and Abhira’s babymoon vacation with Ruhi; Dadisa’s stern warning to Abhira

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Armaan (Rohit Purohit) and Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) protecting Ruhi (Garvita Sadhwani) in every walk of life. While Abhira felt that they had burdened Ruhi with the additional responsibility of pregnancy, when she had been mourning Rohit’s death, Ruhi categorically told them that it was Rohit’s wish to see Armaan and Abhira with their child. We saw Armaan and Abhira rejoining the firm, and Armaan taking the place of Rohit at both his house and also in office.

We wrote about the changes in Ruhi’s behaviour towards Armaan. However, she will still be confused about her feelings as she will miss Rohit too.

The upcoming episode will see Armaan and Abhira planning for a babymoon vacation along with Ruhi. Abhira will take care of every minute detail of the trip and will be excited about it. Ruhi will give the responsibility of Daksh to Manish during her absence. Abhira will be packing her bags, when she will keep Ruhi’s medicines and other accessories in Armaan’s bag. This will worry Dadisa and she will for the first time, warn Abhira of ending up being the third wheel in this happy pregnancy phase of Armaan and Ruhi. She will warn Abhira not to commit the mistake of allowing Ruhi into their lives, as there is every opportunity for Abhira to face a setback. Abhira will be shocked at Dadisa’s thinking and will object to her thinking like that.

Will Dadisa’s prophecy happen in reality?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. We had Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Later, the show introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla. However, both Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honkar were replaced owing to issues of tantrums and taking their places in the show, are Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani.