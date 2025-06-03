Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twist: Armaan and Abhira’s hit-and-miss moments; Will they bump into each other?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Armaan (Rohit Purohit) and Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) living life away from each other. While Abhira lived in the guilt of being responsible for her daughter going missing, Armaan chose to live with his daughter, away from his family’s knowledge. However, both Armaan and Abhira missed each other. We wrote about Maira performing with Gitanjali at a dance event which led to her getting an offer to dance at the Udaipur fair. Armaan did not agree to take Maira to Udaipur, worrying about his past.

But Maira decided to go on her own, which forced Armaan to go to Udaipur. The upcoming drama will see Armaan and Abhira brought on the same page by destiny. While Abhira will work towards participating in the cultural fair at Udaipur, Armaan will be seen going back to Udaipur for his daughter’s sake. Armaan and Abhira will have hit-and-miss moments, with them walking through the same premises that they know of the past. While Armaan will try to hide his pain with Gitanjali by his side, Abhira will do the same with the help of an ever-caring Ashutosh.

What will happen when they meet?

