Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twist: Armaan and Abhira’s unsaid phone moment; have a breakdown

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Armaan (Rohit Purohit) finding out that his daughter Maira was with her mother Abhira (Samridhii Shukla). As we know, Armaan saw Maira with Abhira at the temple which made him hide from his own family. On the other hand, Dadisa got to know that Maira was Armaan and Abhira’s Pookie but hid the truth from Abhira to keep her away from further problems in life.

The upcoming episode will see Armaan and Abhira’s yearning for each other. Though Abhira’s newfound companionship with Anshuman has created new ideas in Dadisa’s mind, Vidya is not for it and wants Abhira never to forget her son Armaan. On the other hand, Armaan has realized the love that exists between Maira and Gitanjali and wants to accept it as his future for his daughter’s sake.

At this juncture, there will be a crucial yet emotional sequence wherein Armaan will call Abhira, but will not speak a word. Abhira who will take the call, will realize that the caller is Armaan, but will again not be able to speak. The two of them will have an emotional breakdown which will make it very evident that they both continue to love each other.

What will happen now?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. We had Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Later, the show introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla. However, both Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honkar were replaced owing to issues of tantrums and taking their places in the show, are Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani.