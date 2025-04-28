Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twist: Armaan and Krish’s misunderstandings deepen; Abhira bears the brunt

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen shocking twists in the Poddar house with big rifts happening between Armaan (Rohit Purohit) and Krish. Earlier, we saw Krish siding with his father and having an argument with Armaan. There were divided opinions in the house with respect to Abhir and Charu’s secret affair, even after Abhir was married to Kiara. Things have been troubled with Daksh’s near accident in the office, for which Armaan blamed Abhira.

The upcoming episode will see Charu taking the drastic step of running away from home which will be met with different views by one and all. This will evoke more anger in Armaan and Krish, which will be seen when they will fight again. The result of it will be drastic which will yet again ruin the bond between them. Abhira will be sandwiched between her husband and Krish and will want to repair the wounds of both, by bringing them together.

What will happen next?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. We had Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Later, the show introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla. However, both Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honkar were replaced owing to issues of tantrums and taking their places in the show, are Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani.