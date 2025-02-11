Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twist: Armaan and RK’s musical combat; Will there be tension between the two?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with the Poddar family finally agreeing to the wedding of Charu and Abhir. We saw the Roka ceremony bringing a lot of awkwardness between the families, especially in the presence of Abhira (Samridhii Shukla). Abhira was shocked to see that Armaan had removed all of her memories from their room. This hurt her a lot. Abhira’s closeness with RK (Siddharth Shivpuri) troubled Armaan (Rohit Purohit) a lot.

Amidst this, we wrote about the dream that Armaan saw after he saw the glimpse of RK confessing his love before Abhira. Armaan, in his dream, saw that Abhira returned his ring to him and took back her ring.

The upcoming episode will see the Poddars and the Goenkas combine for the Sangeet ceremony. The dhol players who were to come for the event will not turn up on time, and this will create chaos. In order to start the function, Armaan and RK will pick up the dhols and will start playing them so that the happy vibe be maintained in the function.

However, soon, their dhol play will get to be fierce as they will be seen combatting each other in playing the dhol. The sequence will also see Shivani come into the Poddar house and almost come face to face with Madhav and Dadisa.

What will happen next?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. We had Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Later, the show introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla. However, both Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honkar were replaced owing to issues of tantrums and taking their places in the show, are Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani.