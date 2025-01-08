Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twist: Armaan blames Abhira for Vidya’s condition; gets stern with his family

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with the court case going on wherein Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) is determined to get justice for her brother Abhir (Mohit Parmar). We have written about Abhira coming up with vital evidence in court which led to Vidya’s (Shruti Panwar) confession of her crime. Based on her confession, Vidya was proven to be guilty and was given a jail term of 5 years. We wrote about Armaan (Rohit Purohit) deciding to divorce Abhira and end their relationship.

The upcoming episode will be filled with pathos as there will be shocking scenes of Vidya fainting outside the court as she will be dragged into the police jeep to be put under arrest. The Poddar family will be shocked to see Vidya suffering. Even Abhira will feel bad for Vidya but she will not be able to do anything.

Armaan will hold Abhira responsible for the state in which his mother is. He will tell his family about his decision to divorce. He will tell his family not to ever mention Abhira’s name in the house.

What will happen next?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. We had Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Later, the show introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla. However, both Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honkar were replaced owing to issues of tantrums and taking their places in the show, are Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani.