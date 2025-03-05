Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twist: Armaan discovers Abhira’s injury; rushes her to the doctor

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Armaan (Rohit Purohit) and Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) living in a congested colony after Armaan moved out of the Poddar house along with Abhira and his mother Shivani. We saw Armaan going through a lot of hardships as he tried adjusting to the new ambience and lifestyle. We wrote about both Armaan and Abhira trying hard to earn money so that they could support each other in their new life. We also wrote about Abhira suffering an injury on her leg, which she hid from Armaan. In fact, when Armaan brought her a sandal from his first paycheck, she refused to put it on as he would see her injury. This indifference in Abhira hurt Armaan.

The upcoming episode will see a South Indian wedding taking place in the colony for which Armaan will be asked to wear the traditional mundu. It will be a funny moment where Abhira will tease Armaan for his new attire and different look. However, throughout the function, Abhira will be seen limping as her leg will be in bad shape. Armaan will notice it and will be shocked to see her wound, and will be averse to Abhira for hiding it for a long time.

Will Armaan get Abhira treated?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. We had Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Later, the show introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla. However, both Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honkar were replaced owing to issues of tantrums and taking their places in the show, are Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani.