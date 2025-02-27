Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twist: Armaan gets uncomfortable in the new ambience; Abhira gives him hope

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama where Armaan (Rohit Purohit) and Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) walked out of the Poddar house along with Shivani and entered a new ambience, of a mohalla to stay. We wrote about Armaan’s hardships adjusting to the change in lifestyle. However, Armaan and Abhira’s struggles will also see the strengthening of their bond as they will not think twice to make sacrifices for each other.

The upcoming episode will focus on Armaan finding it all the more difficult to lead this kind of life. A lot of disturbing incidents, where they will have to clean their house, count their money for usage, standing in queues for water, will make Armaan feel extremely uncomfortable. We also wrote about Abhira’s attempt to earn money by taking tuition classes. Amidst the optimism of staying together even in the worst of scenarios, Armaan will have troubles with the manner his life is shaping up. Abhira will be there to motivate him and will tell him that at the end of every tunnel, is light.

What will happen next?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. We had Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Later, the show introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla. However, both Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honkar were replaced owing to issues of tantrums and taking their places in the show, are Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani.