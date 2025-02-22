Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twist: Armaan goes against Dadisa and Vidya; Vidya threatens to kill herself

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Armaan (Rohit Purohit) getting to know the errors of the past, committed by Vidya and Dadisa. He confronted them for their doings and injustice against his mother Shivani. However, when Vidya and Dadisa were not upset about what they had done, Armaan lost it and declared that he would renounce his surname of Poddar. Armaan and Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) declared to go out of the house along with Shivani.

The upcoming episode will see Vidya trying her best to show her love for Armaan and make him convinced that she did all of it because of the love she had for him. Madhav will also reprimand his mother and wife’s acts. Vidya will also see Madhav going along with Armaan and Shivani. Vidya will feel lost and she will threaten to kill herself if they do not stay back with her.

What will happen now?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. We had Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Later, the show introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla. However, both Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honkar were replaced owing to issues of tantrums and taking their places in the show, are Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani.