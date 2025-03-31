Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twist: Armaan mourns Shivani and Rohit’s deaths; questions his own existence

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with the show heading for yet another major twist with the death of Rohit (Romiit Raaj) in the show. As we know, there was a stampede that happened in the Gangaur event, which resulted in Shivani’s death. Also, there was a gas cylinder explosion which created more hurdles for the family. Armaan (Rohit Purohit) and Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) rallied to Ruhi’s rescue. However, when Rohit was in danger, Armaan risked his life to save his brother. Armaan brought Rohit out to a point of safety, but he was gravely injured. Both Armaan and Rohit will fight for their lives, post which Armaan will recover, while Rohit will breathe his last.

The upcoming episodes will see Armaan recovering and being shocked by Rohit and his mother Shivani’s death. He will not be able to handle his personal losses and will worry about the family. He will think of Ruhi and Daksh’s future, and will further be tense. Armaan who would have battled for his life at a stage, will question his existence over his mother and Rohit’s death.

What will happen next?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. We had Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Later, the show introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla. However, both Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honkar were replaced owing to issues of tantrums and taking their places in the show, are Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani.