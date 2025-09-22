Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twist: Armaan plans to leave Abhira’s resort; Maira convinces him to stay

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut, has seen engaging drama with Armaan (Rohit Purohit) and Gitanjali (Ruheen Ali Khan) coming to Mussoorie for their honeymoon. The resort they stayed in had a risk of a landslide, which forced them to check in at Abhira’s resort instead. Old memories rekindled in Armaan’s mind. However, he was shocked to see Abhira in the resort with Dadisa and Maira. Abhira was emotional seeing Armaan with Gitanjali.

The upcoming episode will see Armaan having an argument with Gitanjali over their stay in the resort. While Gitanjali will use it to her own advantage by making things clear to Abhira that she is Armaan’s wife, Armaan will not like the fact that they continue their stay in the resort. He will ask Gitanjali to pack her bags as they are moving out. But Gitanjali will refuse to do so. Ultimately, it will be Maira who will convince her dad to stay in the resort. This will weigh heavily on Armaan and Abhira’s hearts, but they will go with the flow.

What will happen next?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show that started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for a long time. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. We had Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Later, the show introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla. However, both Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honkar were replaced owing to issues of tantrums and taking their places in the show are Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani.