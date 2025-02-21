Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twist: Armaan renounces his Poddar surname; gets livid at Vidya and Dadisa

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Armaan (Rohit Purohit) harrowed with overwhelming emotions on seeing his mother Shivani (Vibhuti Thakur) for the first time. He brought her to the Poddar house where huge drama was created by Vidya and Dadisa. Vidya asked him to choose between her and Shivani, which made it extremely impossible for him. Abhira sided with Armaan all through this emotional struggle. However, Dadisa brainwashed Vidya to see to it that Shivani went out of the house. We wrote about Vidya threatening Shivani and talking about the future for Armaan being bleak in her presence. This prompted Shivani to take an emotional decision to walk away from Armaan’s life.

The upcoming episode will see heartbreak for Armaan as the dirty past of Vidya and Dadisa will come in front of him. He will get to know how they actually planned to keep Shivani out of Madhav’s life. He will be shocked to know a different side of his own family. Armaan will be so upset that he will denounce the surname of Poddar and will walk out of the house, unable to accept their dictatorship.

What will happen next?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. We had Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Later, the show introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla. However, both Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honkar were replaced owing to issues of tantrums and taking their places in the show, are Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani.