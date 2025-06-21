Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twist: Armaan returns to the Poddar house to seek revenge; fights for his family’s dignity

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hi te Star Plus televison show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Armaan (Rohit Purohit) coming to meet Vidya after so many years, after she demanded to see him before her eye surgery. Armaan refused to meet Vidya, prioritizing his daughter Maira more than anything else. However, later, he went to meet Vidya which gave rise to an emotional reunion between the mother and son. This, however, made Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) uneasy as she did not want to meet Armaan and get dragged into her past life all over again.

The upcoming episode, though will see Armaan get back to exercise his supremacy and get back his family’s honour and dignity. As we know, Armaan is not aware of Krish and Sanjay Bansal snatching the Poddar legacy from Dadisa. When Armaan will get to know that Dadisa, Vidya and Abhira live away from home, he will barge into the Poddar home to get the dignity of his Dadisa back. He will be determined to fight against Sanjay and Krish and get back his family pride. He will be seen confronting Sanjay and Krish for their misdeeds and threatening to snatch his home from them.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. We had Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Later, the show introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla. However, both Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honkar were replaced owing to issues of tantrums and taking their places in the show, are Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani.