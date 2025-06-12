Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twist: Armaan sees Abhira with Maira at the temple; hides from them

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus television show produced by Balaji Telefilms has seen engaging drama with Maira running away from Armaan (Rohit Purohit) when he suddenly told Maira about their return to Mount Abu. Maira ran and took shelter at Abhira’s house. Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) got to know about Maira having run away from home and decided to take her to her parents. Maira told Abhira her sob story and expressed her desire to meet her father after winning the dance competition. Meanwhile, Abhira developed a strong bond with Maira without being aware that she is her Pookie.

The upcoming episode will see Abhira, Vidya and Dadisa take Maira to the temple. Armaan and Gitanjali will come to the same temple looking for Maira. Armaan will get the shock of his life when he will see his daughter with Abhira. He will fear Abhira’s reaction and will also dream about Abhira taking his kid away from him. Hence he will decide to keep it a secret and will not go in front of Abhira and Maira. Gitanjali will also be shocked to see Armaan’s reaction even upon seeing his daughter.

What will happen next?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. We had Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Later, the show introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla. However, both Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honkar were replaced owing to issues of tantrums and taking their places in the show, are Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani.