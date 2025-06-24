Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twist: Armaan slaps Krish; gives him an ultimatum

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Armaan (Rohit Purohit) getting to meet his family after many years. As we know, the surgery to Vidya brought Armaan home. However, Dadisa and Abhira continued to be cross with him. Armaan got to know from Vidya how Sanjay and Krish cheated them and took over the Poddar family shares and house. We wrote about Armaan getting back to the Poddar house once again to seek revenge.

The upcoming episode will see Armaan’s histrionics in the Poddar house. When he will go to the house, Krish will be behaving badly with Kiara. He will be about to slap Kiara, when Armaan will stop Krish. This will start a slapping spree, as Armaan will continuously slap Krish till he will bleed from his mouth. Sanjay will try to come in the way, when Armaan will also threaten to hit him if he does not move out of the way. He will give an ultimatum to both Krish and Sanjay that he will get back his house property and will teach them a good lesson.

What will happen next?

