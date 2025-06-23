Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twist: Armaan tries to reconnect with Abhira; Abhira ignores him

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Armaan (Rohit Purohit) returning to meet his mother Vidya, after she demanded to meet him before undergoing her eye surgery. It was an emotional moment for the mother and son, while Dadisa and Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) pretended to be unmoved. As we know, Abhira got terribly upset after realizing that Armaan had moved on and was going to marry Gitanjali. She sent him the divorce papers and cried when alone.

The upcoming episode will see Armaan living with Dadisa and Abhira till the time Vidya’s surgery is not over. Armaan will feel guilty for the kind of living that Abhira, Dadisa and his mother are going through. He will also worry over Abhira’s health as he will notice her sleeplessnes and will again blame himself for it. Armaan will make moves towards Abhira to engage with her in a conversation, but every time Armaan will get near, Abhira will try to get away from him and avoid him. However, both will be pained to be away from each other. It will be interesting to see how and where the ice will melt and the two of them will have a heart to heart talk.

What will happen next?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. We had Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Later, the show introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla. However, both Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honkar were replaced owing to issues of tantrums and taking their places in the show, are Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani.