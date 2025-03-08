Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twist: Armaan’s reckless driving creates a tense moment; Will he lose his job?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) and Armaan (Rohit Purohit) managing to do small jobs to earn a living so that they could start afresh and make their lives better. We wrote bout Abhira taking tuition for children while Armaan took up a mechanic’s job at a car garage. We wrote about Abhira being injured in her leg, but not letting Armaan know about it. Armaan got his first paycheque with which he bought a saree for his mother and a sandal for Abhira. However, Abhira could not wear it owing to her injury and made Armaan unhappy about it. Ultimately, at the South Indian wedding, Armaan noticed the bad injury on Abhira’s leg and this made him angry at her.

The piling tensions and unease will take a toll on Armaan in the coming episode. He will have a fight with Abhira after which he will head out for a night job at the garage. He will drive the garage car recklessly and will damage the vehicle which will raise the question of the possibility of him losing his job.

Will Armaan and Abhira find happiness and solace amidst these ordeals of time?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. We had Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Later, the show introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla. However, both Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honkar were replaced owing to issues of tantrums and taking their places in the show, are Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani.