Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twist: Armaan’s shocking behaviour towards Ruhi; Abhira gets upset

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Armaan (Rohit Purohit) blaming himself for misplacing the diary of Akshara which Ruhi (Garvita Sadhwani) read and got into early labour owing to the shock. Armaan could not see his past coming to the fore again and ran out of the hospital. Abhira had to tackle a shocking development but succeeded in reviving Pookie who was in danger soon after birth. We wrote about Armaan and Abhira bringing Pookie home. However, their joy soon turned into misery with Armaan imposing stringent rules for Pookie. While the family members followed all of his rules, Abhira felt bad for each one of them.

The upcoming episode will see Armaan being all the more thick-skinned in his behaviour towards his family members. While he will develop a close bond with Pookie, he will inflict more pain on his family members with his behaviour.

The toughest moment will come when Armaan will not allow Ruhi to meet Pookie. He will ask Ruhi to check her temperature before touching Pookie. Abhira will be stunned by Armaan’s reaction.

What will happen next?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. We had Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Later, the show introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla. However, both Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honkar were replaced owing to issues of tantrums and taking their places in the show, are Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani.