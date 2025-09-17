Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twist: Dadisa and Maira’s efforts pay off; Abhira lets go of her sunglasses

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut, has seen engaging drama with Dadisa bringing Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) to her resort in Mussoorie, where her happy memories with her mother Akshara, reside. When Abhira saw the resort, her eyes were filled with tears, and she was engulfed in her mother’s emotions and the playful times of the past. We wrote about Maira and Dadisa making Abhira comfortable with every passing moment, caring for and healing her. We also wrote about Abhira being made the rightful owner of the resort by Dadisa. When Dadisa and Maira’s commotion in the kitchen turned messy, Abhira took charge, showing glimpses of her confident, usual self.

The upcoming episode will be filled with fun and laughter in the resort, amidst Abhira’s sensitivity to light and resentment to face her fears. Dadisa and Maira’s cute dance, their motivational words and Maira standing tall as Abhira’s support, will finally yield fruit when Abhira will slowly shed her fears, remove her sunglasses and be ready to face her fears, as well as the world around her.

