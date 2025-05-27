Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twist: Dadisa and Vidya lose a big opportunity; Abhira fights for the saree pitch

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) meeting her Pookie for the first time when she came to get flowers. Also, Abhira sent a cute letter along with the saree parcel and appreciated the kid’s love for her parents, which Armaan (Rohit Purohit) read accidentally. We saw Maira planning the engagement of Armaan and Geetanjali without anyone’s permission. We saw Armaan getting angry at Maira for her planning and had an argument with her.

The upcoming episode will focus on Dadisa, Vidya and Abhira going for a saree pitch, a big deal for their business’s growth. Abhira will go well-planned and will also tutor the two ladies about it well. However, at the last minute, Abhira will not be able to present herself before the people assembled to talk about her product. Instead, Dadisa and Vidya will have to do the honours, which they will goof up big time. They will be mocked upon, which will make Abhira angry. Ultimately, she will meet the client and will express her displeasure at them only judging a person’s worth by their looks, but not looking at the real talent that a person possesses.

What will happen next?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. We had Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Later, the show introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla. However, both Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honkar were replaced owing to issues of tantrums and taking their places in the show, are Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani.