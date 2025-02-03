Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twist: Dadisa gives her consent for Abhir-Charu wedding; Kiara faces a heartbreak

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Abhir (Mohit Parmar) declaring that he would marry Kiara and not Charu. The Poddar family was angry with Abhir for ruining the lives of both of their daughters. Abhira tried as much to get Abhir and Charu together, but Charu had decided in her mind to support her family and thus, ended ties with Abhir.

The upcoming drama will see the unexpected happening. Kajal will support her daughter Charu’s cause and will voice her opinion before Dadisa. The determined mother’s intervention will do wonders, wherein Dadisa will be forced to give her consent to Charu marrying Abhir. Meanwhile, Charu and Kiara will also try to sort out the issue of who Abhir loves. Abhir will tell Kiara directly that he loves Charu. This will break Kiara’s heart, but the family will decide to get Abhir married to Charu. The track ahead will proceed towards their roka ceremony.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. We had Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Later, the show introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla. However, both Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honkar were replaced owing to issues of tantrums and taking their places in the show, are Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani.