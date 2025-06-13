Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twist: Dadisa hides the truth from Abhira; supports Abhira’s new bond with Anshuman

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Armaan (Rohit Purohit) finding Maira, but with Abhira (Samridhii Shukla). He was shocked at destiny’s play which brought Abhira close to her Pookie. He dreamed of losing Maira forever if the truth came out before Abhira that Maira was Pookie. He decided to conceal the fact and requested Gitanjali to retrieve Maira for him. Amidst this, there will be a big tension of Dadisa getting to know about Maira being Armaan and Abhira’s Pookie.

The upcoming episode will see Dadisa’s heart go out to celebrate the moment with Armaan and Abhira. However, she will realize Armaan’s misdeed and will believe that he ruined Abhira’s life. Her love for Armaan will be shadowed by the love she has for Abhira and will believe that Abhira will go through more pain if she gets to know that Maira is Pookie. Dadisa will decide to keep the truth away from Abhira. She will further see the soft side of Anshuman (Rahul Sharma) and his caring nature towards Abhira and will decide to take their relationship further.

What will happen next?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. We had Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Later, the show introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla. However, both Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honkar were replaced owing to issues of tantrums and taking their places in the show, are Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani.