Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twist: Dadisa’s secret mission; takes Abhira and Maira out of the house

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut, has seen engaging drama with Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) coming home, but not being in her proper senses. She was affected by her jail life so much that she could not face the light and got scared of even small things. She maintained a lonely life and did not recognise or talk to anyone, including Maira. We wrote about Maira and Armaan’s (Rohit Purohit) combined efforts to try to make Abhira normal. We wrote about Maira’s attempts to feed Abhira in the darkness and tried to play a shadow game with her to introduce her to light.

The upcoming episode will see Abhira not reacting to any effort that Maira and Armaan put in to make her normal. Dadisa will take Abhira and Maira out of the house without anyone’s knowledge in the wee hours of the night. Dadisa will have a secret mission and will take the two out of the house. Armaan will be worried about not finding the three of them at home.

What will happen now?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show that started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for a long time. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. We had Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Later, the show introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla. However, both Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honkar were replaced owing to issues of tantrums and taking their places in the show are Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani.