Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twist: Daksh gets kidnapped; Abhira goes into a frantic search

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) choosing to pursue her career as a lawyer in the Poddar Firm even while taking care of her motherly duties. As we know, she rebelled against her own family, and took the kid to the court to fight her case. This did not go down well with Dadisa and the elders in the house, and also Rohit (Romiit Raaj). He shockingly for the first time, got angry at Armaan (Rohit Purohit) and questioned their care towards the kid as parents. Armaan who is deeply buried in the debt of Rohit for giving them his baby, had to listen to him. Above all, Dadisa gave Armaan the termination letter of Abhira and asked him to give it to her.

We saw how dedicatedly Abhira won her case and provided justice to the mother who wanted the custody of her daughter.

The upcoming episode will see problems surfacing all the more for Abhira. Abhira who will have a huge showdown with Armaan over her termination from the Poddar Firm, will be taken aback when Jyoti’s ex-husband will try to kidnap Daksh. Abhira will be put to problem when eventually, Daksh will go missing. Abhira will end up going on a frantic search to get back her son.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. We had Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Later, the show introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla. However, both Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honkar were replaced owing to issues of tantrums and taking their places in the show, are Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani.