Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twist: Gas blast surgery takes Shivani’s life; Armaan fights hard to save Rohit

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with the Poddar family knowing the truth about Ruhi (Garvita Sadhwani) being the surrogate mother to Armaan (Rohit Purohit) and Abhira’s (Samridhii Shukla) child. The family reacted aggressively and accused Armaan and Abhira of ruining their family’s happiness. The news of Rohit’s (Romiit Raaj) death has further increased the curiosity about the ongoing track in the show. Fans assume that the death of Rohit will lead to Ruhi pining for Armaan yet again, now that she is carrying his child.

Well, we now have information on the major drama to come in the show, which will lead to dual deaths. We wrote about the stampede situation in which Armaan and Abhira will work around saving Ruhi and her unborn child. However, there will also be a gas explosion in the tent in which they are based out. This will lead to scary scenes, in which Shivani (Vibhuti Thakur) will breathe her last. If this is not enough, Rohit will be stuck in a dangerous situation, and Armaan will risk his life to save his brother. But, sadly, Armaan’s efforts will go a waste, as Rohit will breathe his last.

OMG!!

How will Rohit’s death shake up equations in the family?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. We had Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Later, the show introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla. However, both Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honkar were replaced owing to issues of tantrums and taking their places in the show, are Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani.