Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twist: Geetanjali plans to confess her feelings to Armaan; Armaan misses Abhira

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Armaan leading a protective life with Maira. Geetanjali (Ruheen Khan) has been of great help to him in his attempt to raise Maira well. We saw Geetanjali and Armaan’s happy bond as they celebrated Maira’s birthday together. However, Armaan lay confused when Maira demanded that he marry Geetanjali and she got to call her, her mother.

The upcoming episode will see Geetanjali grappling with the same feelings of love, and talking to her grandfather about it. He will urge her to confess her love before Armaan, without much delay. However, Armaan will miss the simple things that he did with Abhira. He will be seen remembering her and reflecting on his life with her. To top it all, Maira’s constant questions about her real mother will leave Armaan in more pain. It will now be interesting to see whether Maira will be able to convince Armaan for marriage.

What will happen next?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. We had Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Later, the show introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla. However, both Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honkar were replaced owing to issues of tantrums and taking their places in the show, are Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani.