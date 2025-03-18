Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twist: Happiness in Armaan-Abhira’s lives; make a new start

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with the five-year leap presenting a new struggle for Armaan (Rohit Purohit) and Abhira (Samridhii Shukla). Though the urge to become a mother increased manifold in Abhira, who was seeking treatment through IVF, Armaan and Abhira faced disappointment. The doctor suggested surrogacy as the only way for them to have a kid. We wrote about the future having a happy development for Armaan and Abhira with them getting pregnant through IVF surrogacy. There have been indications that Ruhi (Garvita Sadhwani) is the surrogate mother of Abhira’s kid.

The upcoming episode will see Armaan and Abhira embrace happiness with their work and career flourishing. Armaan who faced rejection as a lawyer after moving away from the Poddar family, worked in a garage and earned a meagre salary with his hard work.

However, the episode to air will see him flourish. He will set up a travel business of his own, and will name it Shivani Travels. Armaan, Abhira and Shivani will be happy with their financial growth. Abhira will be proud of Armaan’s success and his growth in his career, independent of his family name.

What will happen next?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. We had Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Later, the show introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla. However, both Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honkar were replaced owing to issues of tantrums and taking their places in the show, are Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani.