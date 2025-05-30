Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twist: Krish insults Abhira at the engagement party; Dadisa slaps him

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Abhira and others being invited to Krish’s engagement celebration. Dadisa initially did not want to go, but went to the Poddar house again to bless the young couple. However, Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) was shocked to know that the man she spilt the drink on, was actually Tanya’s brother. We wrote about Armaan (Rohit Purohit) viewing the celebration live on TV, and seeing Abhira on screen, and assuming that she had moved on.

The upcoming episode will see the joy and celebration at the engagement party. But Abhira, Dadisa and Vidya will have to go through the headstrong behaviour of Krish. He will talk very rudely with all when Dadisa will be introduced to Tanya and her family. Krish will humiliate Abhira and will tell that she could not handle her home, her husband and marriage. This will irk Dadisa and she will slap Krish in front of everyone present.

What will happen next?

