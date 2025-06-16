Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twist: Maira’s shocking demand to Armaan; Will he accept it?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Armaan (Rohit Purohit) caught in a precarious spot as he saw his family at the cultural fair, but could not meet them. As we know, Armaan and Maira bonded again at the fair after her win. He wanted to take her back to Mount Abu soon. On the other hand, Dadisa saw the shocking scenario of Armaan with Maira and soon realized that Maira is Pookie. She had a heartbreak and realized that Armaan had moved on. We wrote about Armaan and Abhira’s emotional moment when they got reminded of each other and realized that they never could forget each other.

The upcoming episode will see both Maira and Gitanjali admitted to the hospital after the bad accident. Maira and Gitanjali will gain consciousness after a while and Armaan will be at their bedside. Maira will be adamant about Armaan accepting Gitanjali as her mother. The doctors will want Maira to allow them to administer an injection to her which will speed up her recovery. However, she will refuse to put the injection till the time Armaan did not agree to Gitanjali coming into their lives.

What will Armaan do?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. We had Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Later, the show introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla. However, both Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honkar were replaced owing to issues of tantrums and taking their places in the show, are Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani.