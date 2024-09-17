Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twist: Manish tries to convince Abhira to marriage; asks her to respect Armaan’s love

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen the shocking news of Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) not being able to conceive, coming out. This news has created an overflow of emotions, with Armaan (Rohit Purohit) finding his dreams being shattered. As we know, Armaan is inclined towards kids and wants to have his kid soon after marriage. And when he got to know that Abhira could never conceive, there is major drama in the Poddar house. Abhira ultimately calls Armaan and refuses to marry him. This has been a big shocker for Armaan who insists that he loves her and wants to marry her.

The upcoming episode will see Manish Goenka trying to talk to Abhira about how love needs to be respected. Manish will tell Abhira to reconsider her decision to reject Armaan’s love for the sake of a kid. He will talk about his life and how his family has sacrificed a lot of things for togetherness. He will urge Abhira to respect Armaan’s love towards her and accept him. Abhira will tell Manish that having a kid is Armaan’s dream and she cannot leave it to crash.

What will happen next?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. We had Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Later, the show introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla. However, both Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honkar were replaced owing to issues of tantrums and taking their places in the show, are Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani.