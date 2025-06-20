Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twist: OMG!! Armaan chooses Maira; refuses to meet his mother

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Armaan (Rohit Purohit) and Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) signing the divorce papers with their hearts filled with sorrow. As we know, Abhira assumed that Maira was Gitanjali’s daughter and Armaan was marrying Gitanjali. Armaan agreed to marry Gitanjali for his daughter’s sake. We wrote about Vidya suffering from an eye problem which required her to undergo eye surgery at the earliest. Vidya refused to get operated and wanted to meet Armaan. Abhira refused to accept her condition, but she was adamant about not getting operated.

The upcoming episode will see Abhira abide by Vidya’s condition and convey it to Armaan about Vidya’s longing to meet him. This will put Armaan in a dilemma, especially now that he is marrying Gitanjali. Armaan will be torn between his mother’s love and his daughter and will make the big decision of choosing his daughter over his mother. He will refuse to go, which will be a shocker for Abhira to accept.

What will happen now?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. We had Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Later, the show introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla. However, both Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honkar were replaced owing to issues of tantrums and taking their places in the show, are Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani.