Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twist: OMG!! Armaan sides with Kiara; Abhira supports Abhir’s decision

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with the Abhir (Mohit Parmar) and Charu angle being indirectly exposed by Kiara. This created a big drama in the Poddar house with the family questioning both Abhir and Charu. As we know, Armaan and Krish’s equation was already disturbed when Krish sided with his father and did not want the support of Armaan.

The upcoming episodes will see a big drama with Kiara telling her family that she wants to be in the marriage with Abhir and make it all alright. Armaan will support Kiara and will stand by her. Abhira, however, will be with Abhir, who will tell that he will file for a divorce and marry Charu later. Abhira will be practical in her thoughts and will look for a solution that will make all happy and not be dragged into an unwanted marriage. But Armaan will think otherwise. It will be interesting to see how Armaan and Abhira tackle their marital disturbances owing to this family problem.

What will happen now?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. We had Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Later, the show introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla. However, both Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honkar were replaced owing to issues of tantrums and taking their places in the show, are Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani.