Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twist: OMG!! Armaan takes Pookie to Ruhi; questions Abhira’s bond as a mother

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Armaan (Rohit Purohit) and Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) bringing their Pookie home. However, Armaan’s changed attitude and overcaring nature towards Pookie created an air of tension in the Poddar house. Every family member was forced to follow the rules set by Armaan for his daughter Pookie. We wrote about Abhira being worried over Armaan’s overprotective nature which actually created tension in the air. We wrote about Mother’s Day being celebrated amid Armaan’s stringent rules. We also wrote about Armaan checking if Ruhi had fever before giving Pookie to her.

The upcoming episode will see more turbulent situations arise for Abhira when Armaan will not consult her before hiring a nanny for Pookie. Abhira will be hurt as Armaan did not trust her motherly virtues before considering the option of the nanny. To make matters worse, when Pookie will develop a fever, Armaan will take Pookie from Abhira and give her to Ruhi. He will question Abhira’s credibility as a mother and will doubt her motherly bond. Abhira will be pained seeing this reaction from Armaan.

Is Armaan creating a roadblock for himself in his marriage with Abhira?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. We had Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Later, the show introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla. However, both Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honkar were replaced owing to issues of tantrums and taking their places in the show, are Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani.