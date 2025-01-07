Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twist: OMG!! Vidya gets arrested; Armaan divorces Abhira

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with the case of Abhir (Mohit Parmar) being fought in court. As we know, Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) decided to seek justice for her brother by fighting the case in court. Sanjay fought the case in favour of Vidya. However, vital evidence brought into the court by Abhira forced Vidya’s breakdown where she confessed her crime to have caused the accident to Abhir.

The upcoming episode will see major drama where it will be an emotional turmoil for the Poddar family. With Vidya’s crime being proven, she will be arrested. Yes, this arrest of Vidya will act as the catalyst for things going really bad between Armaan (Rohit Purohit) and Abhira (Samridhii Shukla). Armaan who will be dejected with Abhira’s handling of this sensitive case of his mother’s crime, will react openly against Abhira. With his mother being put behind bars, Armaan will decide to throw Abhira out of his life.

What will happen next?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. We had Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Later, the show introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla. However, both Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honkar were replaced owing to issues of tantrums and taking their places in the show, are Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani.