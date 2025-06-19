Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twist: OMG!! Vidya has a medical scare; demands Armaan’s return

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Armaan (Rohit Purohit) consenting to marry Gitanjali for the sake of Maira. On the other hand, Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) who witnessed Armaan’s confession to Gitanjali, felt sad that he was marrying again. However, Abhira had the misconception that Maira was Gitanjali’s daughter. She signed the divorce papers and sent them to Armaan.

The upcoming episode will see Vidya having a medical scare with her eye problem getting aggravated and she will need immediate surgery which would cost 5 lakhs. Abhira and Dadisa will be shocked and will work towards arranging the money. However, Vidya will be adamant and will not want the treatment and surgery. She will put a condition before Abhira and Dadisa, to meet Armaan, failing which she will not get the surgery done. This will put Abhira in a terrible situation as she will not want to interrupt Armaan’s life.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. We had Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Later, the show introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla. However, both Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honkar were replaced owing to issues of tantrums and taking their places in the show, are Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani.