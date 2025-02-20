Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twist: OMG!! Vidya threatens Shivani; sends her out of the house discretely

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Armaan (Rohit Purohit) and Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) bringing Shivani to the Poddar house. This created a huge eruption of drama wherein both Dadisa and Vidya were shocked. Vidya went to the extent of asking Armaan to choose between her and Shivani. While Abhira openly supported both Armaan and Shivani and even talked about the difficulties that Shivani has seen, Dadisa and Vidya remained unmoved.

The upcoming episode will see Dadisa brainwashing Vidya to make a big decision. She will confront Shivani discretely and instil fear in Shivani about Armaan’s future if she remains in the same house. Vidya’s words will be so hurtful that Shivani will decide to walk out of the house for the sake of her son’s better future. All of a sudden, Shivani will not be found in the house. This will shock Armaan and Abhira.

What will happen next?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. We had Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Later, the show introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla. However, both Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honkar were replaced owing to issues of tantrums and taking their places in the show, are Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani.