Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twist: RK and Abhira nab the blackmailer; unearth the truth about Armaan’s mother

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Armaan (Rohit Purohit) finding it tough to digest the fact that Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) is getting close to RK (Siddharth Shivpuri). As we know, there is a mystery man who has been blackmailing Dadisa, targeting her bad deeds of the past. Abhira got to know that Dadisa was linked to the mystery man in some way or the other and held close to her chest some secret.

We wrote about RK and Abhira joining hands to expose this secret. Amidst this, the Poodar and Goenka families are coming together for the wedding of Abhir with Charu.

The upcoming episode will see Abhira and RK come face to face with the man who has been blackmailing Dadisa. RK will beat him and will force him to speak up the truth. Abhira will be shocked when the man will reveal that Dadisa has a secret related to Armaan’s real mother and that she has been hiding it from the family. This will further stun Abhira.

What will Abhira do now?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. We had Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Later, the show introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla. However, both Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honkar were replaced owing to issues of tantrums and taking their places in the show, are Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani.