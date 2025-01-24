Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twist: RK becomes Abhira’s biggest support; Armaan gets jealous

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) getting wild at RK (Siddharth Shivpuri) for demanding a huge alimony from the Poddars. While Armaan (Rohit Purohit) does not believe that Abhira could do it, Sanjay instigates Vidya and others in the family against Abhira. Even while Abhira fights against RK’s weird thoughts, RK helps her constantly which slowly starts building an assuring bond between them.

The upcoming episode will see RK motivating Abhira to move on in life and do well professionally. Though he will have a teasing and weird nature, he will protect her and care for her at every instance. Armaan will grow jealous seeing RK and Abhira’s friendly bond at court. Armaan will be so distracted with Abhira moving on, that he will not be able to concentrate on his court case. His changed behaviour at work will become a point of concern.

How will Armaan navigate this phase wherein RK and Abhira’s bond strengthens?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. We had Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Later, the show introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla. However, both Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honkar were replaced owing to issues of tantrums and taking their places in the show, are Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani.