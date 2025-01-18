Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twist: RK’s unexpected offer to Abhira; How will their rapport develop?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) being grief-stricken with Armaan (Rohit Purohit) taking the big decision of cancelling Abhira’s license as a lawyer. This meant that she could not fulfil her mother’s dreams of becoming a renowned lawyer. Abhira’s heartfelt talk with Armaan shattered him from within, as he did that only due to his mother’s influence, and did not wish to harm Abhira personally. While Armaan battled his emotional grief of failing himself as a husband, Abhira remained shocked at destiny’s new twist in her life.

She was about to meet with an accident with an open wire on the road when RK (Siddharth Shivpuri) saved her from the crisis. RK’s wallet remained with Abhira, and she intended to return it to the man and thank him for his favour in saving her life.

The upcoming episode will see RK’s unexpected entry into Abhira’s life and her house. RK will be seen entering the Goenka house and offering Abhira a job. Abhira will be surprised by this unexpected intervention coming from a stranger. RK will tell Abhira that she is no more a lawyer. He will introduce himself as a practising lawyer and will offer Abhira the opportunity to work under him. RK’s forced help will make not only the Goenka family but also Abhira confused.

What will happen next?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. We had Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Later, the show introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla. However, both Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honkar were replaced owing to issues of tantrums and taking their places in the show, are Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani.